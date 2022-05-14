Abortion rights supporters protest across Michigan and the USA in support of keeping Roe v. Wade

Abortion rights supporters demonstrated at hundreds of marches and rallies across the country and in Michigan. They're expressing their outrage that the Supreme Court may soon scrap the constitutional right to abortion that has endured for nearly a half-century.

And they're expressing their fear about what that could mean for women's reproductive choices.

Incensed after a leaked draft opinion suggested the court's conservative majority would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, activists spoke of the need to mobilize quickly because Republican-led states are poised to enact tighter restrictions.

A large crowd rallied in Ann Arbor on the University of Michigan campus.

Cori Carr was there with her 13 year old daughter. Carr wants her daughter to understand her fight for reproductive rights.

"My grandmother and my mother fought for this. It's a generational battle and I want her to be empowered to take action as well," Carr said.

A smaller group opposed to abortion held signs and chanted behind the crowd.

In the nation's capital, thousands gathered at the Washington Monument before marching to the Supreme Court, which is now surrounded by two layers of security fences.

