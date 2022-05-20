© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Criminal Justice & Legal System

Whitmer given 14 days to file brief arguing why state Constitution protects abortion rights

Michigan Radio | By Rick Pluta | MPRN
Published May 20, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT
A woman with a pink "Abortion is health care" sign stands in front of people holding signs protesting against abortion.
Jodi Westrick
/
Michigan Radio
A woman holds a sign in support of abortion rights in front of those holding signs against it at a "Bans Off Our Bodies" protest on May 14, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The Michigan Supreme Court has given Governor Gretchen Whitmer 14 days to file a brief arguing why the Michigan Constitution protects abortion rights.

The governor used her executive power to ask the court for a preemptive ruling in case the Roe v. Wade decision is overturned.

That could reactivate a dormant 1931 state law that would outlaw most abortions.

The court wants Whitmer to expand on her argument that the state constitution’s privacy protections cover abortion rights.

Also whether a governor can use her authority to call a statute into question before the court, and why the Michigan Supreme Court should step in when a state Court of Claims judge has preemptively blocked enforcement of the abortion ban.

Other parties have been given another 14 days to respond once Whitmer’s brief is filed.

A Michigan Court of Claims judge earlier this week blocked enforcement of the ban in the event Roe is reversed.

Rick Pluta | MPRN
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
