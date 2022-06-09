Grand Rapids police officer charged with second-degree murder of Patrick Lyoya

Grand Rapids Police officer Christopher Schurr will face one charge of second-degree murder for the killing of Patrick Lyoya.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced his decision to charge in a press conference Thursday afternoon. Second-degree murder charges are a felony offense, punishable up to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Becker explained his reasoning for the charges during the briefing:

“First, there was a death, a death done by the defendant. Then when the killing occurred, the killer had one of three states of mind: an intent to kill, an intent to do great bodily harm, or the intent to do an act that the natural tendency of that act would be to cause death or great bodily harm. Finally, the death was not justifiable or excused, for example, by self-defense.”

Dustin Dwyer / Michigan Radio Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker explains his decision to charge Schurr during a June 9 press conference.

Schurr was not charged with felony firearm charges. Becker says Schurr turned himself in, and arraignment will take place sometime Friday. The trial will be held in Kent County.

Schurr killed 26-year-old Lyoya on April 4 after a traffic stop and a struggle. Schurr is white. Lyoya was Black. Video of the shooting shows Lyoya was on the ground when Schurr shot him in the back of the head.

Becker said he did not receive the full report from the Michigan State Police until May 31, noting that getting information, including the forensic report from a taser company, took some time. He added that Schurr is considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law.

Becker thanked the family of Patrick Lyoya for their patience and their calls for peace while awaiting the decision. The Lyoya family, who fled the violence of the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2014, were provided a letter translated to their native language of Swahili explaining the decision.

Speaking after the press conference, attorney Ven Johnson said the family will not be celebrating the charges, explaining that "this family has been devastated." Johnson added, "There is no excuse whatsoever for Patrick being shot in back of the head."

When asked about what message the charges send to the community, Becker said, “I hope it sends that we take these cases seriously. … Everyone thinks that prosecutors are essentially just a branch of the police. But we’re not. We are our own entity. We have a duty to enforce the law, be it on the police or the public.”

In response to the news, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released the following statement:

"At the Department of Attorney General, we understand the exceptional resources needed to evaluate police-involved shooting deaths and I commend Prosecutor Becker, his team and the Michigan State Police for the exhaustive review conducted these last two months. We must now respect the judicial process and allow the facts of the case to be presented in court."