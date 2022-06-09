© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Criminal Justice & Legal System

Kent County prosecutor to announce whether police officer who killed Patrick Lyoya will be charged

Michigan Radio | By Emma Winowiecki
The Associated Press
Published June 9, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT
Updated June 9, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT
A screenshot of a police dash cam showing Patrick Lyoya and Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr shortly before Schurr shot Lyoya.
Grand Rapids Police Department
/
Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said he will announce Thursday whether charges will be filed in the death of Patrick Lyoya.

26-year-old Lyoya was killed by Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr on April 4 after a traffic stop and a struggle. Schurr is white. Lyoya was Black.

Video of the incident shows Lyoya was on the ground when Schurr shot him in the back of the head.

Kent County prosecutor Chris Becker gave no hints Wednesday, saying only that he would disclose his "charging decision" at a 3 p.m. news conference Thursday afternoon in Grand Rapids.

The Killing of Patrick Lyoya

Emma Winowiecki
Emma is a producer for the digital content team at Michigan Radio. Her duties span all things web-related, from news reporting and photography to digital fundraising and graphic design. She also produces the station's daily newsletter, The Michigan Radio Beat.
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.
