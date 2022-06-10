$100,000 bond set for Grand Rapids police officer charged in death of Patrick Lyoya
A Kent County judge has set a $100,000 bond for a Grand Rapids police officer charged with second-degree murder.
Officer Christopher Schurr is charged in the death of Patrick Lyoya.
Lyoya was on the ground when Schurr shot him in the back of the head following a traffic stop and a struggle on April 4. Schurr is white. Lyoya was Black.
In court Friday, livestreamed by WOOD TV-8, defense attorney Mark Dodge requested a low bond. He claimed Schurr is not guilty of a crime.
“The defense submits that Officer Schurr on this charge was justified in his use of force in this episode and is not guilty.”
The judge on Friday also entered a not-guilty plea on behalf of Schurr. Schurr is due back in court on June 21.