Criminal Justice & Legal System

$100,000 bond set for Grand Rapids police officer charged in death of Patrick Lyoya

Michigan Radio | By Steve Carmody,
The Associated Press
Published June 10, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT
image.png
Grand Rapids Police Department
Video captured by the dash cam showed officer Christopher Schurr talking to Patrick Lyoya shortly after pulling him over.

A Kent County judge has set a $100,000 bond for a Grand Rapids police officer charged with second-degree murder.

Officer Christopher Schurr is charged in the death of Patrick Lyoya.

Lyoya was on the ground when Schurr shot him in the back of the head following a traffic stop and a struggle on April 4. Schurr is white. Lyoya was Black.

In court Friday, livestreamed by WOOD TV-8, defense attorney Mark Dodge requested a low bond. He claimed Schurr is not guilty of a crime.

“The defense submits that Officer Schurr on this charge was justified in his use of force in this episode and is not guilty.”

The judge on Friday also entered a not-guilty plea on behalf of Schurr. Schurr is due back in court on June 21.

