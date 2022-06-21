© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Criminal Justice & Legal System

Former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr’s preliminary hearing set for July

Michigan Radio | By Daniel Boothe | WVGU
Published June 21, 2022 at 9:53 PM EDT
Video captured by an officer's dash cam shows Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr talking to Patrick Lyoya shortly after pulling Lyoya over for improper registration of his car.

After he was charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya earlier this month, former Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr’s legal team appeared in court Tuesday for a probable cause conference.

Schurr did not appear in the Kent County Courthouse Tuesday morning, as presiding Judge Nicholas Ayoub set Schurr’s preliminary hearing for July 18. That is expected to be when the former police officer will make his first physical appearance in court.

Defense attorney Matthew Borgula said Schurr is anxious to tell his side of the story.

“He certainly wants his day in court,” Borgula said. “I understand all the attention to the case, he understands the attention to the case, and we are looking forward to having that process go forward, as it should, in a court of law.”

At his arraignment two weeks ago, Schurr pleaded not guilty to murdering Lyoya, a Congolese refugee, during an April 4 traffic stop.

Schurr faces life in prison with the possibility of parole if convicted.

Tags

Criminal Justice & Legal System Patrick Lyoya
Daniel Boothe | WVGU
