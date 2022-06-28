© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Criminal Justice & Legal System

Police may soon know when every vehicle enters and exits an Ypsilanti Township roadway

Michigan Radio | By Tracy Samilton
Published June 28, 2022 at 7:17 AM EDT
Car dashboard
Pixabay
/

Ypsilanti Township is considering installing several dozen automatic license plate readers.

The devices would take photos of license plates of vehicles entering and exiting the township's roadways.

Jerry Clayton is Washtenaw County Sheriff. In an April presentation, he said the devices would only be used to investigate serious crimes or missing person cases.

And he said officers would still need probable cause to stop the vehicle.

"I don't want a Big Brother state," he said, "and I don't believe it has to be either/or. I think we can leverage the technology, if we decide to move forward, in the most appropriate way without causing harm to our community."

Public comments during the presentation were more negative than positive.

"We can’t trust the stated intentions of police," said one participant. "This information has been shared inappropriately by other police departments."

Criminal Justice & Legal System
Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Radio. She began her career at Michigan Radio as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
See stories by Tracy Samilton
April-Post-Drive.png
Yes, I'll support Michigan Radio!
Related Content