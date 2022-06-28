Local prosecutors reevaluate cases after Supreme Court decision on Flint water crisis grand juries

Local prosecutors may have to make changes in the wake of Tuesday’s Michigan Supreme Court decision on one-man grand juries.

The high court found problems with the way the one-man grand jury handled the Flint water crisis investigation and indictment of several former government officials.

As in some other counties, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton’s office has used the one-man grand jury process in violent crime cases. The process has produced dozens of criminal counts.

The intent has been to encourage witnesses to testify. Prosecutors say people who may otherwise worry about their personal or family safety if asked to testify in a more public venue are more willing to participate in a hearing in front of one person.

But the high court’s decision is casting doubt on some of those cases.

Leyton issued a statement saying his office is evaluating their cases and will determine if any pending cases need to be re-issued.

Likewise, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement that the Supreme Court decision creates a problem.

“In Wayne County, we have communities that are plagued by murders, drive-by shootings, and other violent crimes. The one-man grand jury has been an important way to protect witnesses who would never have come forward for fear of deadly consequences for themselves, family members, and friends,” Worthy said.

Leyton recently voiced support for a Flint and Genesee County “witness protection” program. It would provide temporary housing ”out of town” for witnesses fearful of coming forward.

This story includes reporting by Michigan Public Radio Network's Rick Pluta.