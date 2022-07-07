GOP gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley arraigned on Jan. 6-related charges

Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley pleaded not guilty Thursday to all four misdemeanor charges against him related to the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Kelley’s arraignment before a Washington, D.C., federal judge took place over Zoom.

It was Kelley’s first court appearance since his release on a “recognizance bond” after the FBI arrested him at his Allendale home in early June.

His charges are as follows:



Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Knowingly engage in any act of physical violence against person or property in any restricted building or grounds

Willfully injure or commit any depredation against any property of the United States.

Federal prosecutors said they have photos and video of Kelley on the U.S. Capitol grounds on January 6.

Kelley has previously denied entering the capitol building.

Questions over his involvement in the insurrection have come up while on the campaign trail.

At a debate this week, he acknowledged that he was in Washington, D.C., that day but said his actions were covered by the First Amendment, which protects rights to free speech and assembly.

Kelley's attorney did not respond to questions about the case.