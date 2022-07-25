© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Second federal trial approaches for two men accused of plotting to kidnap the governor

Michigan Radio | By Dustin Dwyer
Published July 25, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT
Barry Croft
U.S. Attorneys Office for the Western District of Michigan
A jury deadlocked on charges against Barry Croft during a federal trial this spring. Now he and co-defendant Adam Fox are facing a second trial.

Two men will be back in federal court this week on charges they conspired to kidnap governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020.

A judge declared a mistrial for Barry Croft and Adam Fox in April, after a jury couldn’t reach a verdict in the case. Two other defendants were found not guilty.

Attorneys for both Croft and Fox then tried to get their charges thrown out, but the judge said a second trial against them could go forward. That trial is scheduled to begin August 9, and a final preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

Eight other men face charges in state court for the alleged kidnapping plot. Three of them are scheduled to face trial in Jackson County in September. A trial date has not yet been set for the remaining five.

Dustin Dwyer
Dustin Dwyer reports enterprise and long-form stories from Michigan Radio’s West Michigan bureau. He was a fellow in the class of 2018 at the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard. He’s been with Michigan Radio since 2004, when he started as an intern in the newsroom.
