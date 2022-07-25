Second federal trial approaches for two men accused of plotting to kidnap the governor

Two men will be back in federal court this week on charges they conspired to kidnap governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020.

A judge declared a mistrial for Barry Croft and Adam Fox in April, after a jury couldn’t reach a verdict in the case. Two other defendants were found not guilty.

Attorneys for both Croft and Fox then tried to get their charges thrown out, but the judge said a second trial against them could go forward. That trial is scheduled to begin August 9, and a final preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

Eight other men face charges in state court for the alleged kidnapping plot. Three of them are scheduled to face trial in Jackson County in September. A trial date has not yet been set for the remaining five.