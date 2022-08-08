© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Criminal Justice & Legal System

Jury set to resume deliberations in Flint water bellwether trial Tuesday

Michigan Radio | By Steve Carmody
Published August 8, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT
IMG_9301.JPG
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Radio

A federal jury is scheduled to resume deliberations Tuesday in a lawsuit tied to the Flint water crisis. The jury is resuming deliberations after a 12 day break.

The lawsuit is on behalf of four Flint children exposed to the city’s lead tainted drinking water. They’re suing two engineering firms, Veolia North America and Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam, hired as consultants on Flint’s water system. Attorneys for the firms deny their clients bear any responsibility.

This is considered to be a bellwether trial, since it may serve as a guide for future similar lawsuits.

After listening to five months of lawyers laying out their cases, jurors spent four days deliberating, before taking their pre-scheduled August hiatus.

MLive reported last week that prior to its break, the jury told the court it was deadlocked, but the judge told them to continue deliberating.

Tags

Criminal Justice & Legal System Flint water crisisFlintjudith levy
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Radio since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody
April-Post-Drive.png
Yes, I'll support Michigan Radio!
Related Content