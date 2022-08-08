Jury set to resume deliberations in Flint water bellwether trial Tuesday

A federal jury is scheduled to resume deliberations Tuesday in a lawsuit tied to the Flint water crisis. The jury is resuming deliberations after a 12 day break.

The lawsuit is on behalf of four Flint children exposed to the city’s lead tainted drinking water. They’re suing two engineering firms, Veolia North America and Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam, hired as consultants on Flint’s water system. Attorneys for the firms deny their clients bear any responsibility.

This is considered to be a bellwether trial, since it may serve as a guide for future similar lawsuits.

After listening to five months of lawyers laying out their cases, jurors spent four days deliberating, before taking their pre-scheduled August hiatus.

MLive reported last week that prior to its break, the jury told the court it was deadlocked, but the judge told them to continue deliberating.