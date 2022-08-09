Approximately 43,000 individual claims filed for part of the Flint water settlement

More than 40,000 claims have been submitted for a share of the $626 million Flint water crisis settlement.

People had until the end of June to formally file a claim for a share of the settlement of damage claims against the state of Michigan, city of Flint, McLaren Hospital Flint and Rowe Professional Services stemming from the water crisis.

In a report submitted Friday to the federal judge overseeing the settlement, the claims administrator says approximately 43,000 individual claim packages were filed by the deadline. The number is only approximate since claims are still being processed and there are also a large number of duplicate claim forms.

Approximately 72% of the claims make a personal injury claim. The rest assert a property damage or business-related claim.

About 40% of the claimants are either currently minors or were minors at the time of the water crisis. The bulk of the settlement funds are earmarked for those who were children during the water crisis.

It’s unclear when the first settlement payments may go out. There are many claims still under review and pending appeals in the courts.

