© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Criminal Justice & Legal System

State police turns Chatfield inquiry over to Attorney General

Michigan Radio | By Rick Pluta | MPRN
Published September 23, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT
a portrait of speaker of the Michigan house lee chatfield
Michigan House Republicans
/
Michigan State Police says it's turned over an investigation into Republican former state House Speaker Lee Chatfield to the state attorney general's office.

The Michigan State Police has wrapped up its part of investigations into former state House Speaker Lee Chatfield.

In a statement, the state police said the department turned over the case to investigators with the Michigan Attorney General’s office. The statement also said it’s now up to the attorney general to complete the investigation.

The full statement from state police reads:

Detectives from the MSP submitted a preliminary/partial report to the AG’s office in May. In August, all property and remaining portions of the investigation were turned over to investigators from the AG’s office. The MSP is no longer investigating this matter as it has been turned over to the AG’s investigators for completion.

The investigation focused on alleged financial misdeeds while Chatfield served as the Republican speaker in the 2019-20 House session. The Michigan State Police executed a search warrant at the home of two former staffers in February.

In a separate case, Chatfield’s been accused by his sister-in-law of sexual misconduct when she was a minor and he was a teacher at a church-run school.

Chatfield has said the sexual relationship was consensual and began when they were both adults.
In a statement, his attorney, Mary Chartier called the development “routine and expected”:

Nothing about that changes that Mr. Chatfield vehemently denies the allegations by his sister-in-law of any assaultive conduct during their years-long consensual adult affair. Their affair only occurred when both were adults. He further denies any financial wrongdoing and is confident that all those involved with the finances complied with the law.

There’s no word on if or when a decision will be made on whether Chatfield will face charges.

Tags
Criminal Justice & Legal System lee chatfieldMichigan State Police
Rick Pluta | MPRN
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta | MPRN
April-Post-Drive.png
Yes, I'll support Michigan Radio!
Related Content