Criminal Justice & Legal System

Top Genesee County election official to stand trial in January on ballot tampering charge

Michigan Radio | By Steve Carmody
Published October 5, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT
Kathy Funk.png
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Radio
Genesee County Elections Supervisor Kathy Funk

On Tuesday, a circuit court judge set a January trial date for a Genesee County election official accused of ballot tampering.

The Michigan attorney general's office alleges Kathy Funk broke a seal on a ballot box following the August 2020 primary, back when she was the Flint Township Clerk. Breaking the seal prevented a possible recount in her close re-election race.

Funk is charged with ballot tampering and misconduct in office. She denies the charges.

Funk has been on unpaid administrative leave from her job as Genesee County’s elections supervisor since she was charged earlier this year.

She is not involved in the county’s preparation for the November election.

Funk’s trial is scheduled for January 25. The trial is expected to take several days.

Tags
Criminal Justice & Legal System electionGenesee County
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Radio since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
