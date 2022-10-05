Top Genesee County election official to stand trial in January on ballot tampering charge

On Tuesday, a circuit court judge set a January trial date for a Genesee County election official accused of ballot tampering.

The Michigan attorney general's office alleges Kathy Funk broke a seal on a ballot box following the August 2020 primary, back when she was the Flint Township Clerk. Breaking the seal prevented a possible recount in her close re-election race.

Funk is charged with ballot tampering and misconduct in office. She denies the charges.

Funk has been on unpaid administrative leave from her job as Genesee County’s elections supervisor since she was charged earlier this year.

She is not involved in the county’s preparation for the November election.

Funk’s trial is scheduled for January 25. The trial is expected to take several days.