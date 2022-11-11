Michigan Supreme Court returns U-M gun case to lower court

The Michigan Supreme Court has returned a challenge to the University of Michigan’s on-campus gun restrictions to a lower court

The unsigned order instructs the Michigan Court of Appeals to consider whether the UM policy violates a U-S Supreme Court decision.

The US Supreme Court – in a case from New York -- struck down many gun restrictions.

An Ann Arbor resident sued UM arguing he has the right to openly carry a gun on campus. UM bans guns on campus without special permission.

The university says it’s exempt from a state law that preempts “open carry” ordinances because a public university is not a local government.

The Michigan Court of Appeals upheld the policy in 2017 with a 2-to-1 decision.

Justice Richard Bernstein did not participate in the case. His brother sits on the U-of-M Board of Regents.

The University of Michigan holds Michigan Radio's license.