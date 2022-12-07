© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Criminal Justice & Legal System

Five more men ordered to stand trial in foiled plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer

Michigan Radio | By The Associated Press
Published December 7, 2022 at 3:18 PM EST
Gretchen Whitmer
Carlos Osorio/AP
/
Whitmer for Governor
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the media after signing the final piece of a $76 billion state budget into law, July 20, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

A state judge has ordered five men to stand trial on charges involving a foiled plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Michael Null, William Null, Eric Molitor, and Shawn Fix, all of Michigan, are accused of providing material support for terrorist acts as well as a gun crime.

Brian Higgins of Wisconsin Dells, WI, is charged with the providing material support count. Judge Michael Stepka ruled Wednesday that evidence presented in a preliminary hearing justified a trial.

The trial will take place in Antrim County, where Whitmer's Elk Rapids vacation home is located and prosecutors say the abduction was to happen.

Tags
Criminal Justice & Legal System Whitmer Kidnapping Plot
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.
See stories by The Associated Press
