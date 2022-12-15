© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Criminal Justice & Legal System

Engineering firm reaches settlement in Flint water case

Michigan Radio | By The Associated Press
Published December 15, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST
An engineering firm has settled a lawsuit with four families after being accused of not doing enough to stop lead contamination in the Flint water supply.

The deal involving Lockwood, Andrews & Newman (LAN) comes four months after a jury couldn't reach a unanimous verdict. No details were disclosed.

LAN and another company, Veolia North America, were accused of not doing enough to get Flint to treat the highly corrosive water or to urge a return to a regional water supplier.

Flint's water became contaminated in 2014 because water pulled from the Flint River wasn't treated to reduce the effect on lead pipes.

The families' new trial against Veolia is scheduled to begin in February.

The Associated Press
