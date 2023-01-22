County election official scheduled to stand trial this week on ballot tampering charge

This week, a jury is expected to hear the case against a Genesee County election official accused of ballot tampering.

Kathy Funk was placed on administrative leave from her job as Genesee County elections supervisor after she was charged with ballot tampering and misconduct in office.

The charges date back to 2020, when Funk was the Flint Township clerk. She was running for re-election. Prosecutors allege Funk intentionally broke the seal on a ballot container, making it impossible to recount the votes cast in the August primary.

Funk denies the allegations.

She left Flint Township in 2021 to take the county job.

If convicted, Funk faces up to five years in prison on each count.