Former Genesee County election official pleads 'no contest' to misconduct charge

A former top Genesee County elections official accused of "ballot tampering" entered a "no contest" plea to a charge of misconduct in office.

Kathy Funk was placed on unpaid leave from her job as Genesee County elections supervisor since she was charged last year. Her job was terminated in December.

Funk was supposed to go on trial this week. However, she entered a “no contest” plea instead. Pleading no contest means accepting a conviction but avoiding an admission of guilt.

The allegations date back to the August 2020 primary, when Funk was the Flint Township clerk.

According to the Michigan Attorney General’s office, the attorneys stipulated that Funk purposely broke a seal on a ballot container so that the votes inside, under Michigan Election Law, could not be counted in an anticipated recount.

“Election officials must uphold the integrity of their position and ensure every vote is accurately counted,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a written statement. “Those who abuse that commitment undermine the very foundation of our democracy and will be held accountable."

Funk is scheduled to be sentenced in March. Misconduct in Office is punishable by up to five years in prison.