Criminal Justice & Legal System

Cyber-attack targets University of Michigan Health

Michigan Radio | By Steve Carmody
Published January 30, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST
A spokesperson says all patient information is safe, since none of the impacted web sites contain patient information.

A major Michigan hospital system is among more than a dozen across the United States affected by a cyber-attack Monday

University of Michigan Health spokeswoman Mary Masson says its public websites experienced intermittent problems as a result of a cyber-attack on a third-party vendor. She says all patient information is safe, since none of the impacted web sites contain patient information.

There are reports that a Russian hacker group is claiming responsibility for the cyber-attack. The group has been previously linked to similar cyber-attacks on bank and airport websites.

University of Michigan Health is the clinical division of Michigan Medicine, which is the academic medical center of the University of Michigan.

Editor's note: The University of Michigan holds Michigan Radio's license.

russian hackingcyber attackuniversity of michigan health systemmedical records
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Radio since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
