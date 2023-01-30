Cyber-attack targets University of Michigan Health

A major Michigan hospital system is among more than a dozen across the United States affected by a cyber-attack Monday

University of Michigan Health spokeswoman Mary Masson says its public websites experienced intermittent problems as a result of a cyber-attack on a third-party vendor. She says all patient information is safe, since none of the impacted web sites contain patient information.

There are reports that a Russian hacker group is claiming responsibility for the cyber-attack. The group has been previously linked to similar cyber-attacks on bank and airport websites.

University of Michigan Health is the clinical division of Michigan Medicine, which is the academic medical center of the University of Michigan.

Editor's note: The University of Michigan holds Michigan Radio's license.