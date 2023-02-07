Michigan AG investigating false threat calls to MI schools

The Michigan Attorney General’s office is investigating a series of apparent fake calls Tuesday threatening harm at a number of high schools across the state.

At least six high schools received hoax calls Tuesday morning reporting active shooters.

Jackson, Muskegon, Ann Arbor, Detroit and Saginaw were some of the communities impacted by the apparent hoax.

In Okemos, students were released from classes and transported offsite to the custody of their parents and guardians. Police conducted a thorough search of the high school and found no weapons or further evidence of a threat.

In a video, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel warned of the potential charges associated with the practice known as “swatting.” She said making false reports of crimes or reports leading to physical injuries or death carry penalties of up to 15 years.

“A kid that decides to post threatening messages on social media about bringing a weapon to school as a prank, or decides to get school canceled by calling in a fake bomb threat could face felony charges and prison time," Nessel said.

“Threats of violence in our schools disrupt the classroom, tax our local law enforcement agencies and harm our students’ sense of safety,” said Nessel. “Whether these are real threats made by those intent on doing harm or pranks made by kids trying to get a day off, they are real crimes with real consequences. It’s critical that adults and students alike understand the seriousness of these threats and the criminal charges they could face.”

If convicted, perpetrators of swatting could also face fines of up to $50,000.