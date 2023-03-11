© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Criminal Justice & Legal System

Jury finds Flint city councilman guilty of disorderly conduct

Michigan Radio | By Steve Carmody
Published March 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
Flint city councilman Eric Mays

Flint City Councilman Eric Mays faces a jail sentence and a fine after a jury found him guilty on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct, the Flint Journal reported Friday.

The charge stemmed from an incident at a Flint city council meeting last year. Mays refused to leave the meeting after a majority of council members voted to eject him for being disruptive.

Mays represented himself during the trial. In his opening statement, Mays defended his actions on the night of the council meeting. He insisted he was discriminated against.

Eric Mays has served on the Flint City Council for a decade. During that time, he has been a controversial figure in the city, often clashing with political friends and foes.

Mays’ tenure has also involved brushes with the law, including an impaired driving conviction.

Mays is scheduled to be sentenced next month. He faces up to 90 days in jail and up to a $500 fine.

Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Radio since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
