Jury finds Flint city councilman guilty of disorderly conduct

Flint City Councilman Eric Mays faces a jail sentence and a fine after a jury found him guilty on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct, the Flint Journal reported Friday.

The charge stemmed from an incident at a Flint city council meeting last year. Mays refused to leave the meeting after a majority of council members voted to eject him for being disruptive.

Mays represented himself during the trial. In his opening statement, Mays defended his actions on the night of the council meeting. He insisted he was discriminated against.

Eric Mays has served on the Flint City Council for a decade. During that time, he has been a controversial figure in the city, often clashing with political friends and foes.

Mays’ tenure has also involved brushes with the law, including an impaired driving conviction.

Mays is scheduled to be sentenced next month. He faces up to 90 days in jail and up to a $500 fine.