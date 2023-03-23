© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Criminal Justice & Legal System

Parents of Oxford High School shooter will go to trial for involuntary manslaughter

Michigan Radio | By The Associated Press
Published March 23, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT
School Shooting Oxford, Michigan
Jake May/AP
/
The Flint Journal
A bouquet of roses sits on a sign outside of Oxford High School on the day after the school shooting in Oxford, Mich. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at the school, killing several students and wounding multiple other people, including a teacher. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

The Michigan Court of Appeals says the parents of a teenager who killed four students at a high school can face trial for involuntary manslaughter.

The groundbreaking case involves criminal responsibility for the acts of a child.

The appeals court says the murders would not have happened if Jennifer and James Crumbley hadn’t purchased a gun for Ethan Crumbley, or if they had taken him home after Oxford High School staff discovered his extreme drawings in 2021.

The court noted that the legal threshold at this stage of the case is fairly low under Michigan law. Ethan Crumbley awaits his sentence after pleading guilty to murder.

Tags
Criminal Justice & Legal System oxford high school shooting
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.
See stories by The Associated Press
Website donate banner (1).png
Related Content