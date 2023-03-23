© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Criminal Justice & Legal System

Report: Michigan ranks high in study of anti-Semitic incidents

Michigan Radio | By Steve Carmody
Published March 23, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT
The state of Michigan ranks ninth in the nation for the number of anti-Semitic incidents in the past year, according to a new report.

The Anti-Defamation League report focuses on reports of assault, harassment and vandalism.

Michigan actually saw a noticeable decrease in reports of anti-Semitic harassment in 2022 (93 reports) compared to 2021 (104 reports). But anti-Semitic vandalism rose in Michigan last year, (17 in 2022 vs 8 in 2021).

Overall, anti-Semitic incidents in Michigan climbed from 42 in 2019 to 111 in 2022.

Nationally, the ADL reported a 36% increase in anti-Semitic incidents from 2021 to 2022, the highest level of antisemitic activity since ADL started keeping records in 1979.

California , New York and New Jersey recorded the greatest number of anti-Semitic incidents in 2022.

Criminal Justice & Legal System anti-semitismhate crimes
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Radio since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
