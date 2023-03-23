Report: Michigan ranks high in study of anti-Semitic incidents

The state of Michigan ranks ninth in the nation for the number of anti-Semitic incidents in the past year, according to a new report.

The Anti-Defamation League report focuses on reports of assault, harassment and vandalism.

Michigan actually saw a noticeable decrease in reports of anti-Semitic harassment in 2022 (93 reports) compared to 2021 (104 reports). But anti-Semitic vandalism rose in Michigan last year, (17 in 2022 vs 8 in 2021).

Overall, anti-Semitic incidents in Michigan climbed from 42 in 2019 to 111 in 2022.

Nationally, the ADL reported a 36% increase in anti-Semitic incidents from 2021 to 2022, the highest level of antisemitic activity since ADL started keeping records in 1979.

California , New York and New Jersey recorded the greatest number of anti-Semitic incidents in 2022.