Michigan Court of Appeals deals blow to lawsuit tied to 2020 election

It's another loss in court for those trying to litigate Michigan’s 2020 presidential election.

The Michigan Court of Appeals has upheld a lower-court ruling dismissing a lawsuit which challenged millions of dollars given to hundreds of local clerks’ offices before the 2020 election.

The money came from a foundation run by social media billionaire Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan. The stated intent of the donations was to help the clerks conduct the election during the COVID pandemic.

But some Republican voters sued, claiming the real intent was to serve as a “Get out the Vote” effort to help Democrat Joe Biden. Biden won Michigan and the presidency.

Last year, a Michigan Court of Claims judge dismissed the suit.

“Meritless lawsuits undermine citizens’ well-placed faith in our elections and remain one of the weapons used in the ongoing, multifaceted and well-funded attack on American democracy,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

There's no word yet as to whether the plaintiffs plan to appeal.

Last year, Michigan voters approved a ballot proposal which included a provision allowing clerks to accept charitable donations to help with elections.