Live updates: Donald Trump arraigned Tuesday in hush money payments case
Former President Donald Trump will be processed and arraigned Tuesday in a New York criminal court after a grand jury voted to indict him last week. The arraignment is set for 2:15 p.m. ET, and at 3:30 p.m. ET, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will hold a press conference. Watch it live here:
The charges are related to payments Trump made in 2016 to his former attorney over an alleged affair with an adult film star known as Stormy Daniels. Trump denies the affair but has admitted to reimbursing his lawyer, Michael Cohen, for a $130,000 payment made on the eve of the 2016 election to Daniels as part of a settlement about her alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Trump.
-
Under New York state law, the falsification of a business record is only a felony if it was done with the intent to conceal or commit another crime. In a…
-
The former president went straight to New York's LaGuardia Airport from the courthouse. His private plane, nicknamed Trump Force One, is back in the air,…
-
For anyone trying to watch the livestream on this page: We're having some technical difficulties. Bear with us as we try to fix that link. In the…
-
District Attorney Alvin Bragg just shared a press release that details more information on the charges. Trump was indicted for "falsifying New York…
-
Trump’s lawyers spoke to the press after the former president left the courthouse. One of his attorneys, Todd Blanche, told reporters that the judge did…
-
Though Judge Juan Merchan agreed not to impose a gag order on the case, he did rule that the prosecution would not be allowed to release any evidence…
-
The unsealed indictment includes 34 counts of falsifying business records with “intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission…
-
Judge Juan Merchan was asked a few procedural issues throughout the hearing. Here's what we learned:Bail: Trump did not have to post bail to remain out of…
-
Former President Donald Trump pulled up to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday afternoon amid a sea of supporters and protesters alike.Law…
-
The Trump 2024 campaign is using a T-shirt with a fake mug shot to promote contributions to the campaign. Emails promoting a “free shirt with a $47…
Follow along with NPR's digital live coverage as we unpack the potential for charges, an arrest and the political world's response.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.