Live updates: Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts
Former President Donald Trump will be processed and arraigned Tuesday in a New York criminal court after a grand jury voted to indict him last week. The arraignment is set for 2:15 p.m. ET, and at 3:30 p.m. ET, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will hold a press conference. Watch it live here:
The charges are related to payments Trump made in 2016 to his former attorney over an alleged affair with an adult film star known as Stormy Daniels. Trump denies the affair but has admitted to reimbursing his lawyer, Michael Cohen, for a $130,000 payment made on the eve of the 2016 election to Daniels as part of a settlement about her alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Trump.
It could be a while until the trial actually gets underway. Judge Juan Merchan set the next in-person court date for Dec. 4. The prosecution is pushing…
Former President Donald Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social around 5:30 p.m. ET to assure his supporters that his prosecutors have no…
Across the GOP, both Trump allies and critics are responding to the news of his charges by upholding what's become the Republican party line on this case.…
The Manhattan prosecutors' case rests on the idea that Trump regularly employed a "catch and kill" scheme to bury negative information about him as a way…
The case against Trump stems from a 2018 guilty plea by Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal attorney. Cohen said that in 2016, he paid $130,000 to…
Bragg and his team of prosecutors were not the first to investigate Trump's hush money payment to Stormy Daniels and the scheme to reimburse Trump's…
At a news conference shortly after Donald Trump's court hearing, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg explained why the former president is facing 34…
Under New York state law, the falsification of a business record is only a felony if it was done with the intent to conceal or commit another crime. In a…
The former president went straight to New York's LaGuardia Airport from the courthouse. His private plane, nicknamed Trump Force One, is back in the air,…
