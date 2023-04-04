Live updates: Donald Trump will be arraigned Tuesday in hush money payments case
Former President Donald Trump will be processed and arraigned Tuesday in a New York criminal court after a grand jury voted to indict him last week. The arraignment is set for 2:15 p.m. ET, and at 3:30 p.m. ET, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will hold a press conference. Watch it live here:
The charges are related to payments Trump made in 2016 to his former attorney over an alleged affair with an adult film star known as Stormy Daniels. Trump denies the affair but has admitted to reimbursing his lawyer, Michael Cohen, for a $130,000 payment made on the eve of the 2016 election to Daniels as part of a settlement about her alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Trump.
