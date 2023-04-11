Flint cracking down on "reckless" drivers

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is sending a warning to reckless drivers: you might lose your car.

The Flint police department is cracking down on drag-racing and other forms of reckless driving.

“If you’re traveling 70 miles per hour on one of these residential (streets)...we’re going to define that as reckless driving...the reason why public safety is in danger,” said Flint Police Chief Terence Green.

Since the first of the year, Flint police have issued more than 800 traffic citations as part of the crackdown.

Flint is also enforcing the city’s new vehicle forfeiture ordinance.

Last week, the city filed a lawsuit against a driver accused of driving up to 100 miles per hour on a city street, doing donuts in busy downtown intersections and almost colliding with another car. If the court agrees, his will be the first vehicle forfeited to the city under the new ordinance.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley said the city isn’t sending a “message,” it’s issuing a “warning.”

“Reckless driving where it endangers lives and public safety will not be tolerated,” Neeley told reporters. “We will take the tool in which you use to engage in that reckless activity and that tool is your motor vehicle.”