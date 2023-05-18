© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Criminal Justice & Legal System

Crumbleys ask state Supreme Court to toss charges related to Oxford school shootings

Rick Pluta
Published May 18, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT
Extra wide exterior shot of state Supreme Court building.
Lester Graham
/
Michigan Radio

The parents of the Oxford High School shooter have asked the Michigan Supreme Court to dismiss manslaughter charges filed against them. That’s after two lower courts rejected the legal efforts filed by James and Jennifer Crumbley.

The parents say they had no way of knowing their son would carry out a mass shooting. James Crumbley’s court filing said “…one cannot predict the unimaginable.”

Also, the briefs argued that taking the case to trial would set a dangerous precedent. “Of course, for parents, this interpretation should be particularly troubling, given that the line-crossing is not dependent on the act of the parent, but of the teenager.”

The Oakland County Prosecutor says the parents could have stopped the crime before it happened by securing the gun, which was a birthday gift to their son, who was 15 at the time of the shooting.

The Crumbleys’ son has already pleaded guilty to 24 charges including murder and terrorism and is awaiting sentencing. The prosecutor is seeking a sentence of life with no chance for parole.

