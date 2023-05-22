© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Criminal Justice & Legal System

Judge dismisses charges against last of the Flint water crisis criminal defendants

Michigan Radio | By Steve Carmody
Published May 22, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT
Howard Croft, former Flint Public Works director
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Radio
Howard Croft, former Flint Public Works director

A Genesee County judge Monday dismissed misdemeanor charges against the last of the former government officials charged as part of a criminal investigation into the Flint water crisis.

Howard Croft was Flint’s public works director during the city’s water crisis. He was among nine former government officials, including former Governor Rick Snyder, indicted by a one-judge grand jury, as part of a state investigation.

But last year, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled the one-judge grand jury could be used to investigate, but not issue indictments.

Since then, lower court judges have dismissed the charges against all nine, culminating Monday with the dismissal of Willful Neglect of Duty charges against Croft.

The Michigan Attorney General’s office continues to try to get the charges reinstated.

Tags
Criminal Justice & Legal System FlintFlint water crisisHoward Croft
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Radio since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody