Judge dismisses charges against last of the Flint water crisis criminal defendants

A Genesee County judge Monday dismissed misdemeanor charges against the last of the former government officials charged as part of a criminal investigation into the Flint water crisis.

Howard Croft was Flint’s public works director during the city’s water crisis. He was among nine former government officials, including former Governor Rick Snyder, indicted by a one-judge grand jury, as part of a state investigation.

But last year, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled the one-judge grand jury could be used to investigate, but not issue indictments.

Since then, lower court judges have dismissed the charges against all nine, culminating Monday with the dismissal of Willful Neglect of Duty charges against Croft.

The Michigan Attorney General’s office continues to try to get the charges reinstated.