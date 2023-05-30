Detroit's 36th District Court will resume in-person hearings for landlord-tenant cases

Detroit’s 36th District Court will resume in-person proceedings for landlord-tenant cases. Virtual hearings will no longer be an option.

City officials say the change is meant to address the influx of cases on the landlord-tenant docket, but advocates say this is going to make getting to their hearing a lot harder for some folks.

Ted Phillips is the Executive Director of the United Community Housing Coalition, the organization working with Detroit’s Office of Eviction Defense to provide legal services to low-income Detroit residents facing eviction or foreclosure.

“We're asking people to come down to the 36th district court, pay $10 for parking, take a day off of work if they're working, get childcare for their kids to find out, and then and probably not have access to an attorney because there's so many cases that we can't get to everybody. And all they're going to find out is when their next hearing date is. That’s crazy,” Phillips said.

Phillips suggests that the 36th District Court at least consider making the first court hearing, where tenants can meet lawyers and find out more information about their next hearing, be held with a virtual option.

Tenants facing eviction who do not show up for court could end up with a default judgment and eviction as a result.

In a statement, the City of Detroit says attorneys will be in court to help any resident who's there to fight an eviction notice.

“Overall, it has been much more convenient for the parties to be able to appear in court virtually than it has been than it was for them to appear in person. So I think there is a huge risk of defaults going up, particularly after everyone's gotten used to the virtual hearings,” Phillips says.

Phillips says that 46% of cases ended with default judgments prior in 2019. During the pandemic, with virtual hearings, that dropped to 25%. He expects defaults to go up once again with required in-person hearings.

“While our goal is to resume virtual hearings at some point in the future, it is necessary to return to in-person landlord/tenant matters at this time. The court has recently experienced a sizable increase in filings,” Chief Judge William C. McConico said in a news release earlier this month. “In person hearing allows our staff to process this documentation and distribute any necessary paperwork to parties in real time.”

Phillips, though, worries about the influx of people who will now be in the courthouse during the waning of the pandemic.

He’s also concerned about the lawyers offering free legal aid to low-income Detroiters facing eviction and how they will handle the crowds of people, and literally, where the lawyers will be and how much space they’ll be given to work with.

"Getting to 36th District Court is very challenging for a lot of our citizens,” said Tonya Myers Phillips, project leader for the Detroit Right to Counsel Coalition, in a Facebook post. The Right to Counsel Coalition pushed to pass the ordinance providing free lawyers for low-income Detroiters facing eviction. “It always was and there's nothing about June 5 that will all of a sudden make it easier for anybody to get there.”

In-person hearings will begin on June 5 for 36th District Court landlord-tenant cases.

If you have an upcoming hearing scheduled, city officials say to refer to your Notice to Appear for information on when and

where to appear. If you originally received a notice for virtual hearings that have been changed to in-person, call the 36th District Court to check to clarify any uncertainty beforehand at (313) 965-2200.

To look up your court hearing details, click here.