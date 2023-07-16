© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Criminal Justice & Legal System

Flint sees improvement two years after declaring gun violence emergency

Michigan Radio | By Steve Carmody
Published July 16, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT
City of Flint

It’s been two years since Flint’s mayor declared a gun violence emergency.

According to the city, since then, Flint’s homicide rate has declined.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley’s declaration came amidst a particularly violent time in the city’s history.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Flint homicides spiked, with 67 murders in 2022 and 61 in 2021. But homicides dropped to 39 in 2022. Midway through this year, Flint has recorded 15 homicides.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley credits several efforts with the decline, including a gun bounty program, a local witness protection program, focused law enforcement in crime prone areas, and increased traffic enforcement.

“Reducing the amount of firearms on the street. Bringing about more law enforcement activity to bear has helped us reduce crime,” said Neeley.

Neeley said the next step will be getting young people involved in crime prevention programs.

Tags
Criminal Justice & Legal System Flint crimegun violencesheldon neeley
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Radio since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody
Related Content