Flint sees improvement two years after declaring gun violence emergency

It’s been two years since Flint’s mayor declared a gun violence emergency.

According to the city, since then, Flint’s homicide rate has declined.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley’s declaration came amidst a particularly violent time in the city’s history.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Flint homicides spiked, with 67 murders in 2022 and 61 in 2021. But homicides dropped to 39 in 2022. Midway through this year, Flint has recorded 15 homicides.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley credits several efforts with the decline, including a gun bounty program, a local witness protection program, focused law enforcement in crime prone areas, and increased traffic enforcement.

“Reducing the amount of firearms on the street. Bringing about more law enforcement activity to bear has helped us reduce crime,” said Neeley.

Neeley said the next step will be getting young people involved in crime prevention programs.