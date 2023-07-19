Lawsuit filed against Michigan attorney who made unproven voter fraud claims after 2020 election

A Michigan attorney, already under a criminal investigation, is being sued in federal court by a cybersecurity firm she hired after the 2020 presidential election.

Stefanie Lambert is one of several attorneys who made claims of voter fraud — rejected by a succession of judges and investigations — after the 2020 election. She's being investigated in Michigan for allegedly illegally obtaining voter tabulator machines.

The new civil suit alleges that Lambert and a financial backer, Bill Bachenberg, hired the firm XRVision to investigate possible election irregularities in Antrim County, Michigan, and Fulton County, Pennsylvania.

XRVision found no irregularities in either county.

In the case of the Antrim County investigation, the lawsuit says despite finding no evidence of fraud, Lambert asked the company to claim there were cheat codes in the software used in the election system, and that there was evidence of remote or local hacking of the elections systems.

XRVision refused to do so.

In the case of the Fulton County investigation, the suit claims Lambert and Bachenberg became "furious" when the cybersecurity firm informed them there were no voting regularities in the 2020 election there, either.

Afterwards, the two allegedly told government officials in three states that Yaacov Apelbaum, the president and chief technology officer of XRVision, and his firm were "incompetent" and "secretly working as malicious operatives of the federal government."

The lawsuit also alleges breach of contract, saying Lambert and Bachenburg refused to pay for the Fulton County investigation.

The lawsuit seeks more than $10 million in damages.

Lambert is also one of nine attorneys being investigated by the Michigan Attorney Grievance Commission related to a lawsuit they filed seeking to overturn the results of the presidential election in Michigan, despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud.