Ann Arbor Police Department to use AI technology to monitor police interactions with the public

The Ann Arbor Police Department plans to use artificial intelligence technology to analyze body camera footage.

The goal is to improve the quality of law enforcement interactions with the public.

The department has contracted with AI company Truleo, which says its technology can automatically analyze hundreds of hours of body camera footage every week, identifying professional behaviors by officers, like calm requests and explanations, or unprofessional behaviors like profanity, as well as critical events such as use of force.

Truleo says it is able to filter the footage in order to protect the privacy of civilians. The company says its technology is having a positive effect in other police departments and says as an example, one California police department saw a 36% drop in use of force by its officers after implementing Truleo technology.

Truleo says the AAPD is its first contract with a Michigan-based law enforcement agency.

