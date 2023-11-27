© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Michigan State Police places Flint post command staff on leave pending internal investigation

Michigan Radio | By The Associated Press
Published November 27, 2023 at 9:39 PM EST
Three commanders at the Michigan State Police Flint post were placed on leave in connection with an internal investigation into the promotion process.
Michigan State Police
Three commanders at the Michigan State Police Flint post were placed on leave in connection with an internal investigation into the promotion process.

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Officials with the Michigan State Police have placed the Flint post’s entire command staff on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

MSP spokesperson Shannon Banner said in a statement that First Lt. Yvonne Brantley, Lt. Michael Philipps and Lt. Thomas Dhooghe were all placed on leave on Wednesday, leaving Third District Assistant Commander Insp. Stephen Sipes in temporary command of the post. Banner said the three commanders were placed on leave in connection with an internal investigation into the promotion process.

Banner did not elaborate in the statement. Asked by The Associated Press for additional details in an email Monday afternoon, she declined comment citing the pending investigation.
Criminal Justice & Legal System Michigan State Policemsp
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.
