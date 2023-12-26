© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Attorney general warns shoppers about drop-shipping scams

Michigan Radio | By Alvin (AJ) Jones
Published December 26, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST
The attorney general advises shoppers to look around for the best prices, since drop-shipping scammers can overcharge customers.
The attorney general advises shoppers to look around for the best prices, since drop-shipping scammers can overcharge customers.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning shoppers to be wary of drop-shipping scams ahead of the holiday season.

“It’s important for Michiganders to be extra careful when shopping online,” Nessel said in a statement.

Drop-shipping is when a company outsources the shipping to another company, that ships the product directly to the consumer.

Drop-shipping is a legal practice, however Nessel warns that some drop-shippers are fraudulent. She warns that these drop-shippers often mark up prices for products that can be found for a cheaper price elsewhere. Some customers don’t receive their product at all.

“In one’s eagerness to purchase a gift or other necessities this holiday season, consumers run the risk of falling into a scheme that will cost more money than it should,” Nessel said in the statement. “Drop-shippers may attempt to lure in customers with flashy websites and products that appear to be on sale, but consumers must be cautious that the websites they are visiting are legitimately run operations.”

In order to avoid such scams, Nessel encouraged shoppers to research all products and vendors before buying. She also recommended comparing prices between different vendors for the same items.

If you believe you have been scammed, Nessel recommended shoppers report issues to the Department of Attorney General or the state Consumer Protection Team.
Tags
Criminal Justice & Legal System scamDana Nessele-commerce
Alvin (AJ) Jones
See stories by Alvin (AJ) Jones
