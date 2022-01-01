Frequently Asked Questions

Questions about becoming a member? We have answers!

Is my donation tax deductible?

If you selected a thank you gift, the fair market value of the item is subtracted from the donation amount.

If you didn’t select a thank you gift, the full amount of your donation is tax deductible.

Will I get a tax receipt?

Tax receipts for gifts to Michigan Radio are issued by the University of Michigan and are sent by email or by mail.

If you have questions about your tax receipt, please contact us at 888-258-9866 or membership@michiganradio.org.

Why hasn’t my gift arrived?

For the status of your gift, please contact us at membership@michiganradio.org or call 888-258-9866.

When is my monthly gift processed?

If you give by credit card, the card is charged around the same date every month. This is based on the date of your first donation.

If you give directly from your bank account, the debit will happen on or near the 10th each month.

How do I update/change my donation or personal information?

Contact Member Services at (888) 258-9866 or membership@michiganradio.org for assistance.