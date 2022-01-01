Other Ways to Give
The possibilities are endless.
There are many ways to support the programming and reporting you rely on. Becoming a member is just the start. From physical car, boat, and property donations to gift matching and more, you can take advantage of many opportunities to support the station you love.
See how below, or learn about philanthropic opportunities here.
Gift Matching
When you have your gift matched by your employer, you’re helping to bring more financial support to the news that you value. You’re also helping your employer to partner with Michigan Radio to make our community a better place to live.
If your company is eligible, request a matching gift form from your employer, and send it completed and signed with your gift. We will do the rest. The impact of your gift to Michigan Radio may be doubled or possibly tripled! Some companies match gifts made by retirees and/or spouses.
Michigan Radio’s EIN is 38-6006309*
Step 1) Find out if your company matches gifts. Contact your employer’s Human Resource Department
Step 2) Begin the gift process by following the procedure outlined by your employer
Step 3) Send us your matching gift form and we’ll handle it from there. Email to: membership@michiganradio.org
Or, send to:
Michigan Radio
535 W. William Street, Ste. 110
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Note: Gift pledges to Michigan Radio may be fulfilled only through payments from the donors of the gifts. Matching gifts from employers are not eligible to be included in pledge payments.