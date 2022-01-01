Other Ways to Give

See how below, or learn about philanthropic opportunities here .

There are many ways to support the programming and reporting you rely on. Becoming a member is just the start. From physical car, boat, and property donations to gift matching and more, you can take advantage of many opportunities to support the station you love.

Gift Matching

When you have your gift matched by your employer, you’re helping to bring more financial support to the news that you value. You’re also helping your employer to partner with Michigan Radio to make our community a better place to live.

If your company is eligible, request a matching gift form from your employer, and send it completed and signed with your gift. We will do the rest. The impact of your gift to Michigan Radio may be doubled or possibly tripled! Some companies match gifts made by retirees and/or spouses.

Michigan Radio’s EIN is 38-6006309*

Step 1) Find out if your company matches gifts. Contact your employer’s Human Resource Department

Step 2) Begin the gift process by following the procedure outlined by your employer

Step 3) Send us your matching gift form and we’ll handle it from there. Email to: membership@michiganradio.org

Or, send to:

Michigan Radio

535 W. William Street, Ste. 110

Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Note: Gift pledges to Michigan Radio may be fulfilled only through payments from the donors of the gifts. Matching gifts from employers are not eligible to be included in pledge payments.