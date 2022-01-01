Grants
Funding the next big thing at Michigan Radio.
With the support of both local and national grant-makers, Michigan Radio is able to bring special, in-depth news coverage to its listeners. Michigan Radio also relies on the generous support of grant-makers and other donors for equipment, technology, and student internship experiences, among other things.
For more information about Michigan Radio’s grants program, contact Ellen Han, associate director of development, grants and communications, at 734-764-9210 and/or erinck@umich.edu.
Many thanks to the following grant-makers for supporting Michigan Radio:
- Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan
- Corporation for Public Broadcasting
- Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs