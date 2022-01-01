About Michigan Radio

Michigan Radio is Michigan's NPR News Leader and the state's most listened-to public radio service.

Michigan Radio produces and distributes its own local journalism content, such as Stateside. We are an NPR member station, which means that we deliver programming from NPR and other public radio stations. We also purchase programming from other public media groups like APM and PRX.

We simulcast programming on five FM transmitters: WUOM 91.7 FM Ann Arbor & Detroit, WFUM 91.1 FM in Flint, WVGR 104.1 FM in Grand Rapids, WLNZ 89.7 FM in Lansing, and WRSX 91.3 FM Port Huron. Our broadcast signal reaches 80% of Michigan's population.

Our stations serve over 500,000 listeners each week across the southern half of Michigan's Lower Peninsula, and a worldwide audience through our online audio stream. Michigan Radio also provides an in-depth online news service that provides updates news stories throughout the day to over 300,000 unique users per month at michiganradio.org.