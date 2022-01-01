Frequently Asked Questions

If you have questions about something that isn’t included below, contact our team .

Radio Terminology

What is reach? Reach is the estimated number of people who will hear your message.

What is frequency? Frequency is the average number of times people will hear your message. Frequency can also refer to our station frequencies, or dial positions, which are 91.7 FM, 91.1 FM, 104.1 FM, 89.7 FM, and 91.3 FM.

Can my message be delivered to only one frequency? Michigan Radio simulcasts our content from our station in Ann Arbor to all of our frequencies. This means that your message will be heard on all of our frequencies simultaneously, across the state. Learn more about our listening area here.

Being a Sponsor

How much does sponsorship cost? Sponsorship cost varies. We prefer to build you a schedule based on your needs and what you value most. Contact us and we’ll help you design a custom sponsorship package.

What is corporate sponsorship and how is it different from underwriting? Sponsorship and underwriting are different words for the same thing. Corporate sponsorship is the financial support of Michigan Radio by a business or organization (not an individual). In exchange for your financial support, Michigan Radio will air your messages to our listeners.

Since Michigan Radio is a non-profit, is my sponsorship cost a tax write-off? We suggest that you discuss with your tax professional how best to account for your sponsorship dollars.

Why can’t I have a produced commercial on Michigan Radio? As a non-profit public radio station, Michigan Radio is required to follow guidelines set by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Some of the copy guidelines for your message include things like ‘no call to action’ or ‘non-promotional’. Research shows that our listeners respond best to these types of messages. Your sponsorship consultant will work with you to craft a message and will provide you with our full FCC guidelines.

How long does it take to get my message on the air? What about my digital message? It can vary. Lead time for an on-air message is at least 7 business days and for a digital sponsorship it’s closer to 10 business days. If you’re in a hurry contact us right away in order to make sure we can get your message to our audience as soon as possible.

Journalism Ethics and Corporate Sponsorship

Do sponsors influence coverage at Michigan Radio? No. At a public radio station like Michigan Radio, corporate sponsors do not influence editorial coverage in any way. Funding from corporate sponsors is completely separate from the editorial decision making process in the Michigan Radio newsroom as well as in NPR’s. Our reporters and producers are trained in the ethics and practices of journalism which prevent outside groups from influencing their objectivity, story selection, and reporting. They make their own choices about what stories to cover and how to report them, with no input or interference from our sponsors or corporate sponsorship team. Michigan Radio discloses sponsor support on-air and online if a story refers to a sponsor that has supported Michigan Radio within the last 60 days.

How does Michigan Radio decide what sponsors to accept or reject? The decision to reject funding from a particular sponsor would depend on there being a direct conflict of interest or a threat to the editorial firewall that exists between funders and our reporting staff. Issues of listener perception, poor taste, FCC policies or similar concerns are considered in accepting or rejecting support from particular entities. Also, sponsorship is not accepted on behalf of political organizations, political candidates or their committees, or on issues of public importance or interest or religious belief. In addition to Michigan Radio’s local funders, the station is also contractually obligated to air national sponsorship announcements from NPR. Michigan Radio does not have a role in securing NPR’s national sponsorship support, nor can the station edit or reject these funders. NPR’s corporate sponsorship is managed by National Public Media, a separate subsidiary of NPR.