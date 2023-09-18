Fall fund drive drawing: Win a trip with Michigan Radio

MICHIGAN RADIO OFFICIAL DRAWING RULES

HOW TO ENTER: No purchase or contribution is necessary. There will be one drawing with one winner chosen. Entries may be made by making a contribution at michiganradio.org or 888-258-9866. Entries not associated with a contribution can be made only by emailing memberservices@michiganradio.org .

ELIGIBILITY: Anyone 18 or older and in the United States can enter the Michigan Radio 75th Anniversary Trip Drawing except employees of Michigan Radio, their immediate family, or persons living in the same household. Void where prohibited by law.

PRIZE: The winner of the drawing will have the option to choose one of these three Michigan Radio listener trips for two people (based on double occupancy):

Discover Costa Rica: Feb 26 - March 6, 2024 (10 days/9 nights)

Station host: Rebecca Williams

Utah's Mighty National Parks: April 28 - May 4, 2024 (7 days/6 nights)

Station host: Rebecca Kruth

Iceland Explorer: Sept 11-17, 2024 (7 days/6 nights)

Station host: Laura Weber Davis

INCLUDED: Vacation trips include roundtrip airfare from Detroit (DTW) for two, hotel accommodations (based on double occupancy) during the tour, motorcoach transportation, a professional tour director, and some meals while on the tour.

NOT INCLUDED: Alcoholic beverages, room service and gratuities for hotel staff, travel insurance, additional meals not listed in the trip brochure, and any activities or items not listed in the itinerary for the selected trip.

PRIZE VALUE: $7,800 - $10,400, depending on the trip selected

SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION OF WINNER: The winning name (and three backup winners) will be randomly drawn by Wednesday, October 4, 2023. The winner will be sent a notification via telephone or email that day. If any winner cannot collect their prize or does not respond to the notification within 10 days, the unawarded prize will go to the first back-up and subsequent back-ups thereof until the prize is awarded. The winner must select the specific trip they want to take by October 20, 2023.

The chances of winning are dependent upon the number of entrants. The winners’ names will be kept on file at Michigan Radio and will be available by writing to Michigan Radio, Development Department, 535 W. William Street, Suite 110, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48103

GENERAL: By participating in the Michigan Radio 75th Anniversary Trip Drawing, participants agree to these Official Rules and that Michigan Radio, its agents, and employees will have no liability whatsoever for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind resulting from their use of the prize or their participation in the giveaway. The prize is nontransferable and cannot be exchanged for cash. There can be no substitutions for a prize. Michigan Radio may use winners’ names for publicity purposes without further compensation. Taxes and expenses resulting from winning this prize are the responsibility of the winners. The winner must provide their social security number and may receive an IRS Form 1099 with the above-stated prize value by applicable law.

RESTRICTIONS: Restrictions may apply. Participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of Michigan Radio concerning the administration of the giveaway and the choice of winners. One entry per person. Multiple entries are not allowed and will not increase the chances of winning.