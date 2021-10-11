Average Michigan gasoline prices at 2021 high

Michigan motorists are paying more for gasoline than at any other time so far this year.

AAA reports Michigan’s average price for a gallon of regular unleaded hit $3.33 Sunday. This price is 14 cents more than this time last month and $1.20 more than this time last year.

Gas prices usually fall in autumn, after peaking in the spring and early summer.

AAA Spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland blames rising crude oil prices for the spike in gasoline prices.

“Last week crude oil was trading...between $78 and $80 a barrel,” says Woodland. “And these are some of the highest crude oil prices that we’ve seen since 2014.”

It’s unclear if gas prices will ease before the end of the year.

According to AAA-Michigan:



Sunday



Saturday



Week Ago



Month Ago



One Year Ago



2020 Low



2020 High



Record High



National



$3.27



$3.27



$3.20



$3.18



$2.19



$1.77 (Apr. 29)



$2.60 (Jan. 9)



$4.11 (July 2008)



Michigan



$3.33



$3.33



$3.21



$3.19



$2.13



$1.41 (Apr. 28)



$2.63 (Jan. 9)



$4.26 (May 2011)

