Michigan deer hunters may spend more time hunting for ammunition this month

Michigan hunters looking to buy ammunition before the start of firearm deer season later this month are finding many store shelves empty.

Rising demand and production issues have contributed to the supply problem.

Mark Oliva, with the National Shooting Sports Foundation, said it’s not just a problem in Michigan.

“I live in the eastern part of the country and I’m finding the same difficulties in ammunition availabilities that you’re finding in Michigan,” said Oliva.

Oliva said ammunition manufacturers are working to meet demand, but it may take another 18 to 24 months for the ammunition shortage to ease.

A state wildlife agency spokesman declined to speculate on whether the ammo shortage will influence the number of deer hunters who take to the woods this month.

The number of Michigan deer hunting licenses sold increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, reversing a decades-long decline.

