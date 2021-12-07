© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

Striking Kellogg workers reject tentative agreement, strike continues

Michigan Radio | By Steve Carmody
Published December 7, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST
Kellogg workers demonstrate in front of one of the company's cereal plants in Battle Creek, Mich., on Oct. 7
Rey Del Rio
/
Kellogg workers demonstrate in front of one of the company's cereal plants in Battle Creek, Mich., on Oct. 7

Striking Kellogg workers will remain on the picket line, as union members reject a tentative agreement.

Members of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union in four states, including Michigan, hit the picket line more than two months ago.

In a written statement, the union says “the members have spoken. The strike continues.”

Workers from a Kellogg cereal plant picket along the main rail lines leading into the facility on Oct. 6 in Omaha, Neb. Workers have gone on strike after a breakdown in contract talks with company management.
Workers from a Kellogg cereal plant picket along the main rail lines leading into the facility on Oct. 6 in Omaha, Neb. Workers have gone on strike after a breakdown in contract talks with company management.

“The International Union will continue to provide full support to our striking Kellogg’s members,” says BCTGM International President Anthony Shelton.

Kellogg issued its own statement saying the proposed five year contract offered its striking 1,400 employees an accelerated, defined path to legacy wages and benefits for transitional employees, and wage increases and enhanced benefits for all.”

"After 19 negotiation sessions in 2021, and still no deal reached, we will continue to focus on moving forward to operate our business," said Chris Hood, President, Kellogg North America.

The cereal maker says it will continue hiring replacement employees in positions vacated by striking workers.

Tags

Economykelloggunion strikeBattle Creek
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Radio since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody
Related Content