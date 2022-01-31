Many Michigan restaurant owners say they'll need help to keep their doors open

A new survey finds many Michigan restaurants are struggling.

The survey is from the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association. It found 76% of restaurants report business conditions are worse now than three months ago.

Justin Winslow is the association's president. He says inflation and the latest coronavirus surge are taking their toll.

“It’s a combination of the two but the omicron really feels it’s like it’s what broke the back and cause what was an uneasy fall to really a crisis level for this industry just in the last few weeks,” says Winslow.

Winslow says Congress needs to replenish the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

Otherwise, he says 43% of restaurant operators who did not receive grants from that fund feel it’s unlikely they will stay in business beyond the pandemic without a grant.