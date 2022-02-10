© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Economy

'A win for everyone': Detroit officials want to make $15 minimum wage for city employees

Michigan Radio | By Briana Rice
Published February 10, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan (left) and State Sen. Coleman Young II (right)
DugganforMayor; Lester Graham
/

Detroit officials have announced a plan to pay all city employees a minimum wage of $15 an hour.

In a Wednesday press conference, Mayor Mike Duggan and City Councilmember Latisha Johnson announced the new proposed minimum wage.

Currently, there are 270 employees working for the city who make less than $15 a hour.

Those jobs include non-emergency phone operators, lifeguards, traffic control officers, parking attendants, administrative staff and recreation leaders.

The lowest starting pay for a city job is $9.65, according to the city.

Duggan says the vast majority of city employees make more than $15 an hour.

"Better wages will uplift families, enable the city to attract and retain better workers and stimulate the local economy," said Johnson. "It’s a win for everyone."

Detroit City Council will need to approve the proposal, which involves changing the Detroit's "master pay schedule", which sets the pay range for all general fund city positions, officials said.

The wage increase would cost the city $1.3 million a year.

The new minimum way would start on July 1.

Tags

Economy Detroitminimum wage
Briana Rice
Briana Rice is a reporter/producer operating out of Detroit.
See stories by Briana Rice
