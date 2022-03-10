Michigan jobless rate continues to decline

Michigan’s jobless numbers edged lower in January.

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget says January’s unemployment rate declined by two-tenths of a percentage point to 4.9%. Michigan’s January jobless rate was nearly a full percentage point above the national rate of 4%.

The state has added 217,000 jobs in the past year.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says the latest economic data shows “Michigan’s economy is growing, and unemployment is decreasing faster than almost every other state.”

While Michigan’s jobless rate is well below the state’s pandemic highs, the state’s unemployment rate is still more than one percentage point above the pre-pandemic low of 3.8% in February, 2020.

