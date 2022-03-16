"Don't lose your home": Wayne County residents who owe back taxes may face foreclosure

Wayne County homeowners who owe back taxes have until the end of the month to get their bills squared away.

Wayne County Treasurer Eric Sabree says that anyone who owes taxes from 2019 or the years before needs to pay their bill in full or start a payment plan.

Those residents have until March 31 or they may face foreclosure. In Michigan, properties can be foreclosed after three years of delinquent taxes.

“It is particularly important that individuals who owe back property taxes for the year 2019 or prior either pay the tax bill in full or work with our office to make payment arrangements,” Sabree said in a press release.

The county has not been foreclosing properties throughout the pandemic but that ended this year.

Joe McGuire is a lawyer who works with the Detroit Eviction Defense.

He says that anyone who suspects that they owe money should look it up on the county website and reach out to local housing organizations.

"There’s no reason why somebody’s primary residence, their home that they need to live in, should not be put in threat over a few thousand dollars in property taxes," McGuire said.

The Wayne County Treasurer’s Office is offering appointments for residents. A note on the treasurer's website emphasizes the March 31 deadline with the message, "Don't lose your home!"

For more information about payment plans, go to https://www.waynecounty.com/elected/treasurer/taxpayer-assistance.aspx or email taxinfo@waynecounty.com.

